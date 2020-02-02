Analysts Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $47.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.99 million. Amyris posted sales of $19.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $159.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $159.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.45 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $248.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

