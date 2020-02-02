Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of AVEO stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply