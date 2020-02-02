Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of AVEO stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.