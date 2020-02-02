Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. BioTelemetry reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.