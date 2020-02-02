Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 834,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,919. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

