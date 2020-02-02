Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.83 Million

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce $81.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $83.70 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $337.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $344.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.56 million, with estimates ranging from $373.40 million to $375.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

