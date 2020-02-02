Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report sales of $97.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. CalAmp posted sales of $84.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $376.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $376.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $394.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.81 million to $396.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $328.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

