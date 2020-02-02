Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.51 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,836.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68,067 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

