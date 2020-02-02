Analysts Anticipate Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce sales of $267.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.85 million and the highest is $275.23 million. Docusign posted sales of $199.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $966.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.93 million to $974.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Docusign stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Docusign by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after acquiring an additional 988,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $67,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.