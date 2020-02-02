Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $31.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $119.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.85 million to $121.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.79 million, with estimates ranging from $136.32 million to $147.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MFIN. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,671,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

