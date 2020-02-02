Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.09 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $272.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.85 million to $277.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

