Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 544,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

