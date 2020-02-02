Analysts Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Retrophin reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 231,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,000. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,273,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

