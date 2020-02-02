Analysts Expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Azul posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. ValuEngine lowered Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of -0.49. Azul has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

