Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.