Analysts Expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. Banco Macro reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%.

BMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,075,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120,182 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 2,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

