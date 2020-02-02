Analysts Expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.15 Million

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post $87.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.07 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $74.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $295.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.82 million to $296.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $337.82 million, with estimates ranging from $330.38 million to $344.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

