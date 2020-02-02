Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.91. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

BBY stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. 2,841,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.