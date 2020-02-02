Analysts Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,502,000.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

