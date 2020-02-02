Analysts Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $1.00 EPS

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

