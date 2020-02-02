Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $402.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.88 million. ICF International posted sales of $377.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

