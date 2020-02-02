Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 321,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

