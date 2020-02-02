Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jabodon PT Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 71,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.