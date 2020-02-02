Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to post $66.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $69.17 million. Navigator reported sales of $62.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $244.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.34 million to $247.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.87 million to $328.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

