Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

