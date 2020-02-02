Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $365.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.70 million and the lowest is $361.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $359.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 80.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

