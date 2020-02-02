Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $822.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will post sales of $822.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.00 million and the highest is $842.60 million. Transocean reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

