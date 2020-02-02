Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $97.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $101.58 million. Universal Display reported sales of $70.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $402.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $408.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $496.87 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.17 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

