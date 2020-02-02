Analysts Expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce sales of $39.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.60 million and the lowest is $38.88 million. Vericel reported sales of $31.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $117.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.34 million to $118.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.57 million, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $165.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,152,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

