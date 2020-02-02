Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

AUY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after buying an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,017,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,411,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.