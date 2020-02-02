Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 2nd (ABC, AMGN, BHTG, BIIB, BLN, BX, CACC, CCDBF, CTVA, RHI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 2nd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $252.00 target price on the stock.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

