Analyzing Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & SCWorx (OTCMKTS:WORX)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 8.90% 15.06% 7.61% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $58.71 million 0.82 $3.85 million N/A N/A SCWorx $150,000.00 115.02 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Summary

Butler National beats SCWorx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

