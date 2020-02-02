Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

