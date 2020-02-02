ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

ANGI stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Insiders sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 279,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2,194.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

