Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up 1.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.