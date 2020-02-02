Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy and BitMax. Ankr has a market cap of $5.58 million and $1.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, Bgogo, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coinall, Bitinka, BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Upbit, ABCC, Binance DEX, Coinone, Hotbit, Bithumb and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

