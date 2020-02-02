ANON (ANON) Market Cap Reaches $92,984.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $92,984.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

