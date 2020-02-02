Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $0.0368 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $77,763.00 and $43.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.