Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,030 shares during the period. Antares Pharma comprises about 6.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.30% of Antares Pharma worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 957,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

