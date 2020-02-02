Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

