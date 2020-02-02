Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 2.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.28. 2,206,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.03. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

