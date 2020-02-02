Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $220.25 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $153.17 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.