Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AON by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $220.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $153.17 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.