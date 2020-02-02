Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $55,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

