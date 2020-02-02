Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Cap of $898,493.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $898,493.00 and $20,919.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

