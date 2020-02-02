APIS Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a market cap of $13,769.00 and $190,337.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

