Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

