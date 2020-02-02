Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ARI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,486,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

