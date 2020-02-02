Apollo Currency Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.26 million and $773,119.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008423 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

