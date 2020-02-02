Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

APO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 4,165,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

