Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

